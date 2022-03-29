(WFRV) – For 60 years, it’s been a Spring tradition for Farmers in Northeast Wisconsin, but a lot has changed over the years.

Local 5 Live was live in Oshkosh with a look at the latest tech from the WPS Farm Show.

The WPS Farm Show runs March 29 – 31 at the EAA Grounds in Oshkosh. Admission is free with $5 for parking.

Details from wisconsinpublicservice.com:

WPS Farm Show 2022

Join us March 29-31 in Oshkosh for the 60th WPS Farm Show, an opportunity for agricultural businesses and the community to check out the latest in farm equipment, services and technology from around 400 exhibitors throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Highlights

Three-day silent auction to benefit the Wisconsin FFA Foundation

On-site WPS agricultural consultants to answer energy management questions

Kiddie tractor pull Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (weigh in at noon)

FFA auction held every day in Hangar B

Free health screenings on Tuesday and Thursday from UW Oshkosh nursing students

Free health screening all three days from Rural Health Initiative, a nonprofit community-supported program, for residents of Waupaca, Shawano, Winnebago, Outagamie, Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette counties

Centrally located food tent offering a wide selection of food and beverages

Dates and times

March 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

March 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location

EAA Grounds

1001 Waukau Ave.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

Cost

Free admission

$5 parking

Directions

Traffic flow

Exhibitor information

Requests for exhibit space, pricing and more

Contact

Email: robert.juneau@wisconsinpublicservice.com

Phone: 920-617-5108

Mail:

Wisconsin Public Service

Attn: Rob Juneau

P.O. Box 19001

Green Bay, WI 54307