(WFRV) – For 60 years, it’s been a Spring tradition for Farmers in Northeast Wisconsin, but a lot has changed over the years.
Local 5 Live was live in Oshkosh with a look at the latest tech from the WPS Farm Show.
The WPS Farm Show runs March 29 – 31 at the EAA Grounds in Oshkosh. Admission is free with $5 for parking.
Details from wisconsinpublicservice.com:
WPS Farm Show 2022
Join us March 29-31 in Oshkosh for the 60th WPS Farm Show, an opportunity for agricultural businesses and the community to check out the latest in farm equipment, services and technology from around 400 exhibitors throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Highlights
- Three-day silent auction to benefit the Wisconsin FFA Foundation
- On-site WPS agricultural consultants to answer energy management questions
- Kiddie tractor pull Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (weigh in at noon)
- FFA auction held every day in Hangar B
- Free health screenings on Tuesday and Thursday from UW Oshkosh nursing students
- Free health screening all three days from Rural Health Initiative, a nonprofit community-supported program, for residents of Waupaca, Shawano, Winnebago, Outagamie, Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette counties
- Centrally located food tent offering a wide selection of food and beverages
Dates and times
March 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
March 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location
EAA Grounds
1001 Waukau Ave.
Oshkosh, WI 54902
Cost
Free admission
$5 parking
Exhibitor information
Requests for exhibit space, pricing and more
Contact
Email: robert.juneau@wisconsinpublicservice.com
Phone: 920-617-5108
Mail:
Wisconsin Public Service
Attn: Rob Juneau
P.O. Box 19001
Green Bay, WI 54307