In partnership with the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) program, the Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) is introducing a new tool aimed to connect farmers with their communities and make local food systems and supply chains more resilient, thus providing increased access to local foods throughout the state.

The directory allows farmers to create a profile for their farm and list products. In turn, hunger-relief organizations, food and meal programs, institutional and wholesale purchasers, and community members can search for producers in their region.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service to create the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) Program. The program aims to strengthen local food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh nutritious foods to underserved communities.

DATCP is working collaboratively with producers, distributors, food security organizations, and tribal partners to provide program development, coordinate transportation and logistics, and procure food from local producers through partnerships with Marbleseed, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative.

For more information on the WI LFPA program, visit wilocalfood.org.