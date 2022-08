(WFRV) – The Door County Fair happens in Sturgeon Bay, August 10 – 14.



Organizers take pride in their budget-friendly pricing, which includes parking, rides, grandstands, main stage, and on-grounds events.

In this segment from Midwest Farm Weekly, Millaine Wells spoke with the Fair Ambassador, a new position designed to help promote the event.

See a full schedule of events at https://www.doorcountyfair.com/