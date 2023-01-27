Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet.

The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.

She is a volunteer engagement representative for the American Red Cross. Harmann and her husband and sons raise and show registered beef cattle.

Harmann serves as Door County Farm Bureau’s vice president and local affairs chair. She is participating in AFBF’s Partners in Advocacy Leadership program; was an Alice in Dairyland finalist; Master of Beef Advocacy graduate; Wisconsin Beef Ambassador; and graduated of WFBF’s Leadership Institute Class XIV.