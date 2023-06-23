(WFRV) – The annual Sevastopol FFA Alumni dairy breakfast is happening at the Valmy Thresheree Grounds this year.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 2 from 6am-11:30am rain or shine.
The day includes an all-you-can-eat meal along with live music by Modern Day Drifters, hayrides by Mayberry Carriages, and petting zoo.
Head to 5005 Country View Rd, Sturgeon Bay.
Age 8 & up $12. Kids 7 & under FREE.
- Pancakes
- Real Maple Syrup
- Scrambled Eggs w/Ham & Cheese
- Cherry De-Lite Cherry Juice
- Lautenbach Orchard Apple Juice
- BelGioioso Cheese Samples
- Hyline Orchard Cherry Sauce
- Door County Coffee
All money made from breakfast will go to scholarships for FFA students.