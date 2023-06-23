(WFRV) – The annual Sevastopol FFA Alumni dairy breakfast is happening at the Valmy Thresheree Grounds this year.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 2 from 6am-11:30am rain or shine.

The day includes an all-you-can-eat meal along with live music by Modern Day Drifters, hayrides by Mayberry Carriages, and petting zoo.

Head to 5005 Country View Rd, Sturgeon Bay.

Age 8 & up $12. Kids 7 & under FREE.

  • Pancakes
  • Real Maple Syrup
  • Scrambled Eggs w/Ham & Cheese
  • Cherry De-Lite Cherry Juice
  • Lautenbach Orchard Apple Juice
  • BelGioioso Cheese Samples
  • Hyline Orchard Cherry Sauce
  • Door County Coffee

All money made from breakfast will go to scholarships for FFA students.