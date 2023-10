(WFRV) – Midwest Farm joined Alice in Dairyland for a tour of a Door County business.

Evergreen Nursery is the largest wholesale nursery in Wisconsin. They are the “birthplace” for many varieties of trees, and plugs for the cranberry industry.

Their history dates back to 1864, yet many people have visited the peninsula without ever passing their operation.

They do not sell to the public, but help stock landscape stores around the nation.