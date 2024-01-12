(WFRV) – Since 1905 Dufeck Wood Products has offered “Quality in Wood”.

This fourth-generation, family-owned business is tucked away in Denmark.

They started making wooden cheese boxes for Wisconsin cheesemakers to age their products. They are the sole remaining manufacturer in America of this food production tool. Chances are if you’ve eaten aged Wisconsin cheddar, it spent some time in one of these boxes.

The handmade cheese boxes are just one product made in Denmark. They company also builds pallets along with other shipping and display solutions for companies.

Learn more at https://dufeckwood.com/about/