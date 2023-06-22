(WFRV) – The Ebert family owns a trio of businesses in Kewaunee County. People are a priority at all three. They want to make sure their employees and community are cared for, and in turn, will care for their land and animals.

The family has roots in the dairy industry, with the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations of the Eberts involved on the dairy farm. You can learn more about their dairy farm at ebertent.com

They have diversified to now own a farm-to-table restaurant, Homestead Kitchen and Tap along with purchasing longtime Luxemburg business Salmon’s Meat Products.

In this segment, Millaine Wells explains why the community connections they are building are critical to the success of their farm.

To learn more about farmers in our state, and how they work to be sustainable for their land, animals, and employees visit https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month