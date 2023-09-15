To help Wisconsin Spanish-speaking dairy workers and the Spanish-speaking parts of the dairy industry, UW-Madison Division of Extension has developed the webinar series, El “Break” Info-Lechero. These webinars, delivered in Spanish, are an update on different dairy topics covering reproduction, colostrum management, fresh cow management, milk quality, and more.

Join this event in 4 different sessions, starting at 12 pm CST, and take the opportunity to learn from and discuss with experts on the dates below:

September 20th – Key factors in milk quality improvement programs (Carolina Pinzón – UW- Madison Extension)

– Key factors in milk quality improvement programs (Carolina Pinzón – UW- Madison Extension) September 27th – The importance of colostrum management (Dr. Juan Pineiro – Texas A&M Extension)

– The importance of colostrum management (Dr. Juan Pineiro – Texas A&M Extension) October 4th – Hydration and pain control in fresh cows & pre-weaning calves (Dr. Gustavo Schuenemann – Ohio State University Extension)

– Hydration and pain control in fresh cows & pre-weaning calves (Dr. Gustavo Schuenemann – Ohio State University Extension) October 11th – Reproductive management in dairy cows: synchronization protocols are not everything (Dr. Adrián Barragán – Penn State University Extension)

Learn more at https://dairy.extension.wisc.edu/2023/08/01/dairy-spanish-webinar-el-break-info-lechero/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Learn%20more%20about%20El%20%26quot%3BBreak%26quot%3B%20Info-Lechero&utm_campaign=July%20Newsletter