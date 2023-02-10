(WFRV) – We continue to profile local cheesemakers vying for a title at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

Millaine Wells spoke with Ellsworth about the unique line of cheese made at their New London plant and also some new product launches for the company.

You can find a store locator at https://www.ellsworthcheese.com/

Preliminary rounds of judging at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest are open for public observation on Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The exciting announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at USChampionCheese.org.