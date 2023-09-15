(WFRV) – Wisconsin 4-H clubs around the state are kicking off a new school year. This is the time to re-enroll or join the program using the 4HOnline portal.

4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, with more than six million members and over 90,000 clubs.

In this segment, Millaine Wells was joined by Brown County’s 4-H Educator, Melinda Pollen for this segment. She says you can connect with their clubs in a number of ways: https://www.facebook.com/BrownCounty4HWI/

https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/extension-brown-county/4-h-youth-development/

https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/extension-brown-county/4-h-youth-development/email/