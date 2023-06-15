(WFRV) – Consumers crave connection. So how do you create that connection around the world?

The U.S. Center for Dairy Excellence is a step in that direction. It was established in Singapore in 2020 by the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) to deliver Southeast Asia-friendly nutrition, marketing, and innovation solutions.

Funded by U.S. dairy farmers and processors, U.S. CDE is an investment in Southeast Asia’s future and paves the way for strengthening partnerships in the region.

It serves as a hub to connect partners in the region with producers and processors in America.

A recent U.S. Dairy Export Council farmer trade mission took a group there in early June.

We hear about the experience firsthand from Corey Geiger, Managing Editor at Hoard’s Dairyman.

