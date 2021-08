GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - After three months of patiently waiting, Downtown Green Bay's Koko Sushi announced it has finalized its move to its new location- don't worry they didn't travel far!

On Friday, Koko Sushi announced it has finalized its move from Downtown Green Bay to its new location at 875 Lombardi Avenue. The restaurant shared that this new location offers free parking, a more spacious bar able to accommodate more guests, and a much larger, modern kitchen for cooking up Green Bay’s favorite sushi rolls.