STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Theater community troupe will present the comedy “A Gentleman and a Scoundrel” in six performances starting next week.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28, 2 p.m. Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Oasis Center at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Info: roguetheater.org.