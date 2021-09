GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - September 18 marks International Red Panda Day, and to celebrate our furry and endangered friends, a local zoo is hosting a free event on Saturday morning aimed to help residents learn more about these animals and what they can do to help save their lives.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, along with the Green Bay Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), are inviting guests to join them for International Red Panda Day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.