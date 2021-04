(WFRV) - May 1st will mark the start of fishing season throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been preparing for day. They want to remind people that all normal regulations and license requirements are still in place for this fishing season.

Crowds are expected during tomorrow's season opener. Fishermen and boaters are being asked to remain patient during this time and remember to practice safety precautions. All boats should be cleaned, the DNR says people should be aware of the aquatic invasive species in the waterways.