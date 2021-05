(WFRV) - To help protect the state’s forests from harmful pests and diseases, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking residents to use the firewood from the property they are visiting, from within this 10-mile radius or buy state-certified firewood.

Officials say that firewood can carry tree-killing insects and diseases such as emerald ash borer or oak wilt and by using local firewood, residents can avoid moving these pests and diseases to new places.