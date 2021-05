(WFRV) - Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Green Bay, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single-family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.