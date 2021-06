APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) - As the pandemic has ebbed and flowed, sports has been the one area that most athletes have been able to escape to. It's been a place where they can come together and find some semblance of normalcy. For the Purple Aces 17 and under junior national team, it's been a year of growth.

"It's been great to be able to play with these girls this year," Kyla Henricks, a sophomore at Bay Port said. "I've been playing on the Purple Aces team for a couple years now and it's pushed me to be a better player."