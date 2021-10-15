Fall harvest ahead of average, good year for cover crops

(WFRV) – With fall harvest continuing at a pace ahead of an average year, farmers are getting the chance to get winter wheat and cover crops established.

We spoke with an Agronomist from Country Visions Cooperative about the quality and yield of corn, soybeans, and alfalfa.

According to the latest Wisconsin Crop Progress & Condition report:

Wisconsin had 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 10, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were above normal across the state with many areas 10 or more degrees above normal. Precipitation was near normal for most of Wisconsin, with the notable exception of a Friday storm centered in Taylor county, which dumped over 8 inches in some locations. Farmers harvested corn (both grain and silage), soybeans, hay, and potatoes. Several reporters also mentioned manure application.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 8 percent very short, 11 percent short, 77 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 10 percent very short, 12 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus. Ninety-one percent of the corn crop was mature, 1 day ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the 5-year average. Harvest for grain was 24 percent complete, 6 days ahead of last year and 11

days ahead of normal. Corn silage was 95 percent harvested. Moisture content of field corn harvested for grain was 21 percent. Corn condition was 73 percent good to excellent, unchanged from last week.

Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond reached 97 percent. Soybean harvest was 47 percent complete, 2 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 73 percent good to excellent, unchanged from last week. Potato harvest was 82 percent complete, 4 days behind last year. Winter wheat planting reached 74 percent complete, 2 days behind last year but 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Fortyseven percent of winter wheat has emerged, 4 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of normal.

The 4th cutting of alfalfa hay was 96 percent complete. Pasture condition rated 62 percent good to excellent, 2 percentage points above the previous week.

Fall tillage was 30 percent complete, 14 days ahead of the 5-year average.