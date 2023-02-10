DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend.

Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.

The owners are passionate about connecting with the community for education and entertainment. They have plans to host special events throughout the year, including pizza nights, brunch with the animals, and more.

The facility offers acres of trails to explore.

Whistler’s Run and Rescue kicks off its schedule with a winter warm-up event this Saturday.

Visitors can sip coffee or hot cocoa, cuddle kittens, snuggle horses, and more.

Learn more at https://www.whistlersrun.com/?fbclid=IwAR2XmL2UJcz_jwSBNk-kwPvLSUYpgMa8c8tDfsXflRbI2DPHU1fAu9bEWrk