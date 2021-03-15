Farm Family: Full Circle Community Farm in Seymour

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s organic industry reported some of its best gains in years. In the early months of the pandemic, stores struggled to stock their shelves, making local producers more attractive.

This week’s featured farm family is in Seymour.

Full Circle Community Farm uses a mixture of plants and animals for success.

“Nature in itself is a cycle a circle of nutrients and energy flowing through it. We want to emulate that as best as possible. Instead of tractors hauling out waste, we are letting the cows do that” explains Andrew Adamski. “If I have 50 species out in my pasture I do not have to worry about where my nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium are coming from. The plants and animals are taking care of that for me”.

Full Circle Community Farm is a member of the SLO Farmer’s Co-op. They pool resources to offer a Farm Box. It offers you convenience and choice because it is fully customizable and home delivery is included in several areas.

Find out more at https://www.fullcircle.farm/