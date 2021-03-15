Farm Family: Full Circle Community Farm in Seymour

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s organic industry reported some of its best gains in years. In the early months of the pandemic, stores struggled to stock their shelves, making local producers more attractive.

This week’s featured farm family is in Seymour.

Full Circle Community Farm uses a mixture of plants and animals for success.

“Nature in itself is a cycle a circle of nutrients and energy flowing through it. We want to emulate that as best as possible. Instead of tractors hauling out waste, we are letting the cows do that” explains Andrew Adamski. “If I have 50 species out in my pasture I do not have to worry about where my nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium are coming from. The plants and animals are taking care of that for me”.

Full Circle Community Farm is a member of the SLO Farmer’s Co-op. They pool resources to offer a Farm Box. It offers you convenience and choice because it is fully customizable and home delivery is included in several areas.

Find out more at https://www.fullcircle.farm/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season

High School Sports Xtra: Alternate spring season begins

All in the Family

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title