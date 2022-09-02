(WFRV) – Charlie Henriksen came to Door County as a tourist but dropped anchor to start a commercial fishing business.

For nearly 40 years, Henriksen Fisheries has wholesaled their famous white fish to restaurants and fish markets.

But, when food-related businesses shut down in 2020, they needed to find a new way to get their fish to consumers.

Here’s a look at how they pivoted and ultimately grew their impact on this vital industry.

Thanks to Peninsula Filmworks/Destination Door County for providing some of the footage for this story. Check out this video to learn more about the history of fishing in Door County.