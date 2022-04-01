(WFRV) – Their last name is Muensters, spelled like the cheese variety but sounds like “Minster.”

The family has been farming south of Seymour Wisconsin since 1874 on the same property.

Recently the farm reduced its milking herd to 110 dairy cows, to make the workload more manageable.

To make up the income, they started raising animals for beef, and have opened an on-farm store.

In this farm family feature, they explain what sets their product apart and why they love connecting with consumers.

For directions and hours visit: https://www.facebook.com/muenstercattleco