(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg.

The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants.

In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry.

Paulie’s Chop Shop has a retail store. You will find it at E0267 Highway 54 , Luxemburg, WI.

Connect online at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070571731422