AmeriCorps is a national service program that engages over 80,000 members in service each year to solve pressing national problems through direct service and by mobilizing millions of volunteers for the organizations they serve.

The AmeriCorps Farm to School Program provides an innovative approach to building healthy communities by

improving child nutrition through the implementation of educational F2S activities for students and families. These activities encourage healthy eating choices within an educational setting;

developing strong communities by creating future community leaders and connecting schools with local farmers and food businesses; and

increasing the capacity of communities all over Wisconsin to support sustainable F2S programs that encourage healthy behaviors and improve the school food environment.

Learn more at https://dpi.wi.gov/school-nutrition/farm-to-school/americorps