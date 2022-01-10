Farm tour returns for FVTC Cow College 2022

Midwest Farm

(WFRV) – Cow college returns to its normal format in 2022, with an in-person farm tour.

There are several days of events planned to help farmers learn about cutting-edge research for raising calves.

Webinars can be viewed at home, or at the FVTC Clintonville Regional Center.

To register visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTYuJC2sduSB8olXywUaX5gYYNHbYOsnYUtjvUKeZdGsO8Bw/viewform

Here is a look at the full schedule of events:
January 6, 2022 | Webinar – 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm with Q/A at 1 pm

  • Why all the fuss about pair housing of calves?

January 13, 2022 | Webinar – 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm with Q/A at 1 pm

  • Heifer Blueprint-Setting a foundation for calf success.

January 20, 2022 | In-person Farm Tours – Group Housing of Calves – 10:00 am – noon

  • 10:00 am  Greg Riesenberg Farm – N4344 Capital Dr., Shawano, WI 54166
  • 11:00 am  Dave Viergurtz (Triple D Dairy) –  N12098 County Rd D, Clintonville, WI 54929

For more information & registration visit the Outagamie County website: https://outagamie.extension.wisc.edu/events/cow-college-9/

