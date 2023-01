(WFRV) – Farmer Roundtable events are back in two local communities.

The Fox-Wold Watershed Alliance, along with numerous partners, is hosting events in Oshkosh and Kaukauna.

These annual events provide opportunities for farmers to learn from other farmers about what is working locally for soil health.

For details on attending the event on February 15 in Oshkosh click here.

To find out details about the event on February 23 in Kaukauna click here.