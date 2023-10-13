(WFRV) – At World Dairy Expo, Millaine Wells spoke with the Executive Director of Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW).

PDPW is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.

She highlights some of the challenges farmers face in the year ahead, along with the pride that keeps people in agriculture for generations.