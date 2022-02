(WFRV) – Collaboration is key when it comes to conservation.

Farmers for Sustainable Food is a collaborative, industry-supported effort to promote and support farmer-led solutions to today’s environmental challenges.

Lauren Brey stopped by the studio to explain how the group is working to empower farmers who are interested in sustainability.

Learn more about the group and how they are working with the entire food supply chain at https://farmersforsustainablefood.com/about/