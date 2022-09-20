Four finalists will vie for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Farming for the Future Award this December.

“This year’s finalists are some of the best and brightest young farmers in Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz.

The Farming for the Future Award recognizes YFA members who excel in farming, leadership ability, and involvement in Farm Bureau and other organizations. Applicants must have derived a majority of their income from on-farm production.

This year’s finalists include:

Stephanie Abts, Manitowoc County

Dustin and Ashley Ellis, Buffalo County

Heather Erdman, Eau Claire County

Kelly Oudenhoven, Outagamie County

Each finalist will conduct an interview with judges at the 2022 WFBF Annual Meeting and YFA Conference at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, December 2-4. The winner of the Farming for the Future Award will receive $1,500 courtesy of GROWMARK, Inc., the opportunity to attend the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation FUSION Conference in Jacksonville, Fl., will be eligible to participate in the 2023 YFA Washington, D.C. Fly-In and be a guest of WFBF at the 2023 YFA Conference. The total value of the prize package is valued at over $5,000.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation co-sponsors this contest with GROWMARK Inc. and Rural Mutual Insurance Company.

This is a new Farm Bureau award replacing the Achievement Award competition.

