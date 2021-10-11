Father and son inducted into Wisconsin FFA Hall of Fame

(WFRV) – A father and son now hold a special distinction in the state, they are the only pair inducted into the Wisconsin FFA Hall of Fame.

Paul Larson just retired after teaching agricultural education at Freedom High School for 33 years.

He followed in the footsteps of his dad, Charles Larson, who taught in Cuba City and Waupaca for a total of 39 years.

Charles, now 92, has held a spot in the Hall of Fame for many years, and when Paul was recently inducted they became the first father/child pair to earn the honor.