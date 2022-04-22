(WFRV) – FFA Leadership Development Events, also referred to as LDEs, or more informally as speaking contests, allow students to grow their public speaking skills.

LDE areas include Creed Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Speaking, Employment Skills, Discussion Meet, Parliamentary Procedure, and Middle School Quiz Bowl.

Students have been hard at work since the beginning of 2022 preparing, practicing, and more recently, performing these LDEs.

30 district contests occurred throughout January and February, each with dozens of students competing.

From there, ten sectional contests were held during March and April.

The winner of each contest at every sectional contest advances to the state contest which will take place in conjunction with the Wisconsin FFA Convention in Madison, June 13-16.