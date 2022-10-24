(WFRV) – Cover crops get their own test plot, thanks to a partnership between Rio Creek Feed Mill and a local farmer.

They are working with Peninsula Pride to host a “Conservation Conversation” to explore some of the findings.

There is a NEW DATE for the event:

Join us from 4-5 p.m. on Tue. Nov. 1 for our Conservation Conversation. We will be meeting in a cover crop mixture plot and talking about fertilizer on cover crops. Hosted by Guilette Farm, Nick GuiletteLocation: E2521 County Road X, Casco WI, 54205Look for PPF signs. All are welcome, no RSVP is required.