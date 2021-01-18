(WFRV) – Focus on Forage is a FREE, 7-part webinar series highlighting research-based information and farmer strategies to optimize forage yield, quality, and profitability in Wisconsin. Webinar speakers will include former World Forage Superbowl farmer winners, forage industry experts, Extension Educators, and Nutrient and Pest Management Outreach Specialists.

January 20 Strategies for Achieving Alfalfa Production Goals

January 27 Optimizing Production of Grass and Mixed Grass Forages

February 3 Using Small Grains to Fill a Forage Niche

February 10 Alternative Forage Strategies When Alfalfa Fails

February 17 No Webinar

February 24 To be determined

March 3 To be determined

To register visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WlYj98i37uca4V3Njj2EBhHI1sJbRwkiHmQ82GhuIas/viewform?edit_requested=true