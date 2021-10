(WFRV) – As corn fields across the region are being chopped to make feed for animals, one farmer invented a way to put the silage to better use.

The machine separates the corn, out of corn silage. Why would a farm want to do that?

The inventor says it is all about saving money on feed.

Here is a look at how the FODD Machine accomplishes that.

Learn more about the company at https://thefodd.com/