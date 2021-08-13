Fond du Lac farm bringing cheese back to the table for people with sensitivities to A1 protein

(WFRV) – The evolution of cows and their milk over generations, could explain why some people have a hard eating dairy products.

One local couple is producing a product they say might bring cheese back to the table for people with sensitivities.

Their cows only carry the A2 protein. Most conventional dairy products now have A1 protein, some people have a hard time digesting it.

You can find Clearview Dairy’s A2 cheese at Woodman’s, several local food co-ops, and a store at the farm in Fond du Lac. Learn more at https://www.clearviewdairy.com/

