Forage innovations, manure management at Symposium 2022

Dairy, beef, and hay producers, as well as custom operators and nutrient applicators, should mark their calendars for February 21-23 for the 2022 Symposium at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Providing some of the latest and most relevant forage-related educational sessions the Midwest has to offer, the Symposium, hosted jointly by the Midwest Forage Association (MFA), Professional Nutrient Applicators Association of Wisconsin (PNAAW), and Wisconsin Custom Operators (WCO), promises to deliver an outstanding array of forage and alfalfa-related information.

The Symposium features an impressive lineup of university, industry, agency, and farmer speakers from across the Midwest who will be discussing topics MFA, PNAAW, and WCO members have identified as being the most timely and relevant to their operations. The opening session will feature Tom Wall, better known as the The Dairy CoachTM, with his “Everyone Has a People Problem… What’s Yours?” presentation. Other session topics include (but are not limited to):

Optimizing Alfalfa & Corn Silage Ratios for Dairy Cattle

MFRP/Checkoff/ASAFS Lightning Sessions

The Fate of Potassium Fertilizer in Alfalfa

Strategies for Managing Nutrients in 2022

Increasing Forage Fiber Digestion by Extreme Mechanical Processing

What’s New in Equipment

Cover Crops: Foraging the Biology in a Dairy Cropping System

Waterhemp & Palmer Amaranth in Established Alfalfa

Re-Thinking Particle Size for Dairy Cattle

Much, much, more

The 2022 Symposium will also feature University of Wisconsin-Extension Manure Applicator Training 101 which will take place the afternoon of Monday, February 21, and is just $5 for participants who register for both Tuesday and Wednesday sessions. The event also features two Pump Schools instructed by Puck Enterprises and Bazooka Farmstar.

Full program preregistration for association members is only $115, and single-day and multiple-person farm/business registration options are available. Reserve a room by calling the Chula Vista Resort at 855.530.1706 (booking ID Code: H86806).

If you’re a forage farmer, nutrient applicator, or custom operator, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn more about your trade, network with industry experts, and visit with peers. Make plans now to attend!

For a full agenda, more information, or to register online, please visit the MFA website at www.midwestforage.org.