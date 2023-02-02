(WFRV) – Kevin Jarek stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly with a preview of the upcoming Outagamie Forage Council and Midwest Forage Association 2023 Annual Meeting & Educational Program.

He says they have a “full house” of speakers planned for the event.

Outagamie Forage Council and Midwest Forage Association 2023 Annual Meeting & Educational Program

Buzz’s Pub/Grill – W2116 County Rd S, Freedom, WI 54130

Thursday, February 9, 2023 9:30 a.m. Registration 10:00 a.m. Meeting

9:30 A.M. Registration

10:00 A.M. Welcome – John Schneider, President, OFC and Kevin Jarek, Advisor

10:15A.M. What Our Alfalfa Fields Are Telling Us About Crop Potassium Nutrition

John Jones, UW-Madison, Soil Science

11:00 A.M. Analyzing the Economics of Traditional & Alternative/Winter Cereal Forage Crops

Kevin Jarek, Crops & Soils, UW-Madison, Division of Extension, Outagamie County

11:50 A.M. Lunch and Outagamie Forage Council Youth Scholarship Presentation

12:40 P.M. Forage Management Systems Roundtable – Winter Cereals, Manure, & Corn Silage

Panel Moderator – Matt Brugger, Agronomist, Tilth Agronomy

Abe Lemmenes, Dairy Farmer, Custom Harvester, & Manure Hauler – Dodge County

Robb Bender, Consultant & Partner, GPS Dairy Consulting – Watertown, WI

Jordan Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC – Waterloo, WI

1:30 P.M. Midwest Forage Association 2023 Program Update

Chelsea Russell, Local Council Director, Midwest Forage Association

1:45 P.M. Annual Business Meeting – John Schneider, President, Outagamie Forage Council

2:00 P.M. Auction Fundraiser with Refreshments…

3:30 P.M. Directors’ Reorganization Meeting

2023 Outagamie County Forage Council Executive Board

Learn more and register at: https://outagamie.extension.wisc.edu/outagamie-forage-council-and-midwest-forage-association-2023-annual-meeting/