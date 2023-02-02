(WFRV) – Kevin Jarek stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly with a preview of the upcoming Outagamie Forage Council and Midwest Forage Association 2023 Annual Meeting & Educational Program.

He says they have a “full house” of speakers planned for the event.

Outagamie Forage Council and Midwest Forage Association 2023 Annual Meeting & Educational Program
Buzz’s Pub/Grill – W2116 County Rd S, Freedom, WI 54130
Thursday, February 9, 2023 9:30 a.m. Registration   10:00 a.m. Meeting

 10:00 A.M.                Welcome – John Schneider, President, OFC and Kevin Jarek, Advisor

 10:15A.M.                 What Our Alfalfa Fields Are Telling Us About Crop Potassium Nutrition

                                    John Jones, UW-Madison, Soil Science

 11:00 A.M.                Analyzing the Economics of Traditional & Alternative/Winter Cereal Forage Crops

                                    Kevin Jarek, Crops & Soils, UW-Madison, Division of Extension, Outagamie County                                    

 11:50 A.M.                Lunch and Outagamie Forage Council Youth Scholarship Presentation

 12:40 P.M.                 Forage Management Systems Roundtable – Winter Cereals, Manure, & Corn Silage

                                    Panel ModeratorMatt Brugger, Agronomist, Tilth Agronomy

                                    Abe Lemmenes, Dairy Farmer, Custom Harvester, & Manure Hauler – Dodge County

                                    Robb Bender, Consultant & Partner, GPS Dairy Consulting – Watertown, WI

                                    Jordan Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC – Waterloo, WI

    1:30 P.M.                Midwest Forage Association 2023 Program Update

                                    Chelsea Russell, Local Council Director, Midwest Forage Association

   1:45 P.M.                 Annual Business Meeting John Schneider, President, Outagamie Forage Council

   2:00 P.M.                 Auction Fundraiser with Refreshments…

   3:30 P.M.                 Directors’ Reorganization Meeting

                                    2023 Outagamie County Forage Council Executive Board

Learn more and register at: https://outagamie.extension.wisc.edu/outagamie-forage-council-and-midwest-forage-association-2023-annual-meeting/