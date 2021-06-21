Funeral Services Planned for State FFA Advisor Jeff Hicken

(WFRV) – A longtime supporter of agriculture has died, after a short illness.

In a post on Facebook Wisconsin FFA says:

We are sad to share that State FFA Advisor Jeff Hicken passed away Friday, June 18. Mr. Hicken served in his role with the Wisconsin FFA and Department of Public Instruction for just over 15 years. Through his time with the organization, he worked closely with other state staff and state officers each year to serve Wisconsin’s agriculture educators and FFA members across the state. He has served in numerous roles at the national level as well, including serving as a member of the National FFA Board of Directors and most recently the National FFA Foundation Board of Trustees.

Prior to joining the Department of Public Instruction, Mr. Hicken was very active in the FFA and agriculture education. He was a member of the Lomira FFA chapter and served as the State Sentinel in 1992-93. He attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, earning a degree in agricultural education. Upon graduation, he became the agriculture instructor at Sauk Prairie High School, where he taught from 1998 to 2006.

He is survived by his wife Sheri and his two sons, Cole and Drew. Mr. Hicken’s Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The visitation for the public will begin at 10:00 am with a special Memorial Service led by Pastor Gwen Loomans at 2:00 pm at the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School, 801 East Lincoln Street in Waupun. Following the service, there will be additional visitation time from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Thank you Mr. Hicken for your leadership to Agricultural Education and FFA. You will be greatly missed!! Your legacy will impact many for years to come. Forever Blue!!