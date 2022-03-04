(WFRV) – Registration is now open for Farm Safety courses offered through Fox Valley Technical College.

The class will show the student how to operate a tractor over 20 PTO horsepower, including how to connect and disconnect equipment or equipment parts.

Topics include specialized machinery for livestock, toxic environments, agricultural chemicals, blasting, fertilizer, and the youth certificate program.

There are several sites to take the class.

Register here: https://classes.fvtc.edu/Classes/033744/farm-safety-equipment-operation