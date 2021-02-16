Garden boom leads to a shortage of seed packets

(WFRV) – If you have plans to plant a garden, you will want to shop for seeds earlier than usual.

Many popular companies are experiencing shortages.

“There is not a seed shortage, actually it was a good seed year. What there is, is a really hard time trying to keep up with the number of orders ” explains Renee Shepherd, owner of Renee’s Garden.

The company supplies seed packets to garden centers, nurseries, and consumers through direct online sales.

Avid gardeners say the annual seed catalog release is like a second Christmas, but this year they found a lump of coal.

According to Shepherd “We are temporarily out of stock of a lot of varieties, we are hoping to catch up in time for the growing season”.

People gardened worldwide in record numbers last year, causing shortages in vegetable seeds and creating a high demand for landscape plants and flowers.

“More people are gardening that is the good news” she says. “They want to grow their own veggies, do it with their kids and more people are cooking so they want to grow their own Thai chilies or cilantro”.

Seed packet companies tried to forecast if the trend would continue to blossom this year but did not aim high enough. “We have used up our supply and we are trying to quickly trying to fill up more” Shepherd explains.

She’s been in the seed industry since the 1980s and never seen a surge quite like this. “We are selling 200-300% more than we usually do. It is not a little increase” she says.

Renee’s Garden added a second shift, to pack seeds fast and keep a covid safe distance between workers.

She emphasizes “It is not a shortage of seed, it is a shortage of the ability to respond to an unexpected surge of orders”.

Renee’s best advice is to check in with companies frequently to see availability and purchase only what you need.

“If you have always relied on buying a particular variety, try something new. On our site you can rely on everything being carefully tested no varieties you won’t like” she says with pride.

While it is causing a few headaches now, the industry is hoping that the surge of pandemic gardeners takes root.

“I think having these skills that make you feel self-sufficient are kind of fun” Shepherd says.

If you have seeds left from last year, test germination by laying 10 seeds on a moist paper towel, roll the towel, enclose them in a plastic bag, and place in a warm, 75-degree location.

Check the seeds in seven to 14 days and determine the germination percentage to be sure the seeds are viable and worth planting. Generally, larger seeds have a shorter shelf life than tiny seeds.