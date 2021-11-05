Get important trainings and certifications on your schedule now

(WFRV) – There are a number of important trainings and certifications happening in the months ahead. Now is the time to get them on your calendar.

BEEF QUALITY ASSURANCE IN WISCONSIN

BQA does more than just help beef producers capture more value from their cattle: BQA also reflects a positive public image and instills consumer confidence in the beef industry. When producers implement the best management practices of a BQA program, they assure the cattle they sell are the best they can be. Today, the stakes are even higher because of increased public attention on animal welfare. BQA is valuable to all beef and dairy producers because it:

Demonstrates commitment to food safety and quality.

Safeguards the public image of the beef and dairy industries.

Upholds consumer confidence in valuable beef products.

Improves sale value of marketed beef cattle.

Enhances herd profitability through better management.

HOW CAN YOU BECOME CERTIFIED?

In-person training for Kewaunee County farmers:

Date/Time: December 1, 5:30pm

Location: Kewaunee Co Fairgrounds, Luxemburg

Register by calling 920-388-7141.

PESTICIDE APPLICATOR TRAINING

Online:

In efforts to serve applicators in need of certification for 2022, the UW PAT program is offering 5 (five) Zoom training times. The training is free of charge for those that have purchased the PAT manual from either the UW PAT store or from the Extension Kewaunee County office. (Please note: this is for online training only, it does not include the exam. Please contact the Extension office to schedule an exam time.)



Zoom training dates:

Dec 7, 2021

Jan 25, 2022

Feb 15, 2022

March 15, 2022

April 5, 2022

Visit https://patstore.wisc.edu/secure/default.asp or order a manual online or call 920-388-7141 to reserve your copy for pickup at Extension Kewaunee County, 810 Lincoln St., Kewaunee.

In-Person: