Getting the most out of the technology on your tractor

(WFRV) – Precision agriculture is truly integrated into every aspect of farming, according to the experts at Riesterer & Schnell.

They are a John Deere dealership, excited to help people get the most out of their machines.

With auto steering options, farmers are saving time and fuel.

Precision planting options allow for incredible customization and speed.

If the technology sounds like a lot to navigate, the team at R&S can remote access your machine to get your operator’s help on the go.

In this segment, Millaine Wells explores the benefits of adding technology to your equipment fleet.

Riesterer & Schnell has served Wisconsin communities since 1931. They specialize in tractors, farm equipment, zero turns, riding lawn mowers, precision farming technology, parts, and service. There are now 14 locations and ample opportunities to shop online.