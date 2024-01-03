(WFRV) – There are several grant programs now open through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

The goal is to boost our food supply chain by improving several factors, including expanded processing capability and storage and distribution upgrades.

There are also grants for farmers looking to grow specialty crops.

Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Program: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/RFSI.aspx

Specialty Crop Block Grant Program: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/SpecialtyCropBlockGrants.aspx