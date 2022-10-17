Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski, today announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program in May 2022 to continue to support the growth of Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.

“From bolstering our meat processing workforce to providing resources so processors can increase capacity and throughput, I’ve been glad to direct $15 million of our federal funds, in addition to our budget investments, to support the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s meat and livestock industry,” said Gov. Evers. “This industry has been core to our state’s economy for generations, and with this support, we’re going help ensure this industry thrives for generations to come.”

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Wisconsin meat processors will receive funding for grant projects of up to $150,000. Grants are awarded through a competitive selection process and selected processors must provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount.

“The demand and interest from meat processors to build and grow their operations is high,” said DATCP Secretary Romanski. “Through these grants created by Gov. Evers, we are providing critical funding to meat processors to help them thrive in our state and continue producing meat products for local consumers and beyond.”

DATCP received 99 grant applications requesting more than $11.1 million in funding. A list of the 91 selected recipients that span 48 Wisconsin counties is available here, and a map of the finalists can be found on DATCP’s website here. Projects have been selected to receive grants pending contract finalization.

In addition to the $10 million Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, earlier this year, Gov. Evers announced up to $5 million for and created the Meat Talent Development Program to help attract students to meat careers, provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support program development, and connect the meat processing industry with potential employees. The program continues to release new projects that support Wisconsin’s meat industry workforce, including creating a new meat industry curriculum for high school students, providing tuition reimbursement for hazard analysis critical control point (HACCP) trainings, and the development of a Meat Pathways website.

Additionally, Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget included $200,000 in each year of the biennium for Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants. These grants enable meat processors to invest in their facilities and install equipment to expand their production and gain efficiencies. In the first year of these grants, DATCP received 100 applications requesting more than $4.4 million in funding. The first recipients of these grants were announced on May 5.