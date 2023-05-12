(WFRV) – This summer you are encouraged to plant some extra produce to donate.

Planting for a Purpose, a program through Brown County Community Gardens is designed to get more fresh produce to local food pantries.

Learn more about where to take your donations:

https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/extension-brown-county/community-gardens/planting-for-a-purpose/#:~:text=Planting%20for%20a%20Purpose%20is,via%20gardening%20can%20get%20involved.

https://www.browncountywi.gov/i/f/files/UW-Extension/Planting%20for%20a%20Purpose%202022.pdf