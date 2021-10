(WFRV) – It is the most expensive spice in the world.

Saffron has been used for centuries to flavor food and dye fabrics. It is made from one tiny part of a unique flower.

But, can it thrive in northeast Wisconsin?

Millaine Wells takes us on a tour of Bread Basket Farms and gets an update on their unique crop.

The farm is a member of Camo Co-Op, an online market devoted to supporting businesses with connections to veterans.