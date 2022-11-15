Four Northeast Wisconsin high schools are coming together to hold a collaborative discussion on the future of Agri-Education. The goal of leaders from Luxemburg-Casco, Kewaunee, Denmark and Algoma high schools is to engage with the area’s agriculture community to ensure that student coursework and career-based learning meets current and future industry needs.

“Agri-Education for the Next Generation” will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Heritage/Multipurpose Room at Luxemburg-Casco High School, 512 Center Drive in Luxemburg.

The event is intended to bring the following groups together:

· Business owners, in agriculture

· Agri-education teachers and school leaders

· FFA and school alumni

· Community members

· Current students

· Parent

“Our goal is to create a collaborative vision, programming and partnership between the four high schools in Kewaunee County and the agriculture community, so that we can prepare students for agriculture career pathways with the proper knowledge, skills and leadership,” says Luxemburg-Casco School District Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks, Ph.D. “At the event, we will be encouraging participants to look at global and local changes that have impacted agriculture in the area, to identify what agriculture education looks like today, and to project a vision of agriculture education for the future.”

Those interested in participating are asked to click on this link – RSVP. On the day of the event, attendees should enter through the Luxemburg-Casco High School Gymnasium doors; the Heritage/Multipurpose Room is the first room on the right.