KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Kewaunee County, there’s a place for animals to find respite and healing.

Millaine Wells introduces us to Wilson’s Wish, where the barn doors are always open when there is a need, and help is needed to grow the mission.

Wilson’s Wish was established in 2019 with a mission to provide deserving animals a second chance, and it truly doesn’t matter which type of animal. They are now home to around 50 rescue animals – from goats to donkeys.

Wilson’s Wish is located in rural Luxemburg and hosts several special events including goat yoga. They also offer private tours where you get to feed and interact with their residents.

Coming up Friday the 22nd, they are hosting Friday on the Farm from 5 p.m. to 9.m. You can find more information about the event on their Facebook page.